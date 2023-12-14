Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Masco worth $56,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 229,153 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 33.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $68.77. 1,223,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

