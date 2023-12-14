Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,679 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $151,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.31. 906,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.41. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

