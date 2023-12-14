Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,208 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $76,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.60. The stock had a trading volume of 579,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

