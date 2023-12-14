Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $31.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,455.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,035.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,494.98.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

