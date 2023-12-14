Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,500.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,500.00 and last traded at $2,475.05, with a volume of 1433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,452.59.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,657.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $22.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

