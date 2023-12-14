Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,069. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.