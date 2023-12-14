Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.60

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 196274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,981.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

