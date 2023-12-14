Counos Coin (CCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.99 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $16.99 million and $0.16 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00169915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

