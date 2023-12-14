Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

