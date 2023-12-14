Critical Survey: 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) vs. TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 99.27%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than 9F.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and 9F’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 28.53 -$90.79 million N/A N/A 9F $494.09 million 0.10 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

9F has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

9F beats TeraWulf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

