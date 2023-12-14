Cronos (CRO) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $19.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

