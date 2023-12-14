Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 5.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 130,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 218,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.
CRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.04 to C$2.84 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
