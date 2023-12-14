CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 23.4% in November

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CCLP shares. TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 182,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $257.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.02.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

