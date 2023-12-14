Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Jetblue raises guidance: Can the airlines take flight in 2024?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The most upgraded utility stocks, and why it matters
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.