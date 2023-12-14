Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 1,142,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,594,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.