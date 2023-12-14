Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.53

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 365514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

