Decentraland (MANA) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $972.19 million and $106.59 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

