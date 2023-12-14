Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.9 million.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

