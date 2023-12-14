Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 20,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 5,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.48% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.