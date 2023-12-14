Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 215,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,956,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 533,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

