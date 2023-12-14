Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 3.2 %

PLOW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

