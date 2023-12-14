E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.91

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 6640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EONGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get E.On alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on E.On

E.On Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.