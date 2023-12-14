Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VBR traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.63. 356,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,656. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

