Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CGXU stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 218,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,334. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

