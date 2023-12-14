Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.16

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 137000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eastern Platinum Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.26 million during the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

