Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.11

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 2272822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 128.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 91,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $3,334,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

