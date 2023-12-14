Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. 604,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

