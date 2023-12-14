Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 3.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $574.00 and last traded at $577.71. Approximately 1,426,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,071,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $544.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.85 and its 200-day moving average is $529.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

