Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.01. 4,089,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

