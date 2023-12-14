Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $213.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

