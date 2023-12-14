Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elys Game Technology Trading Up 8.6 %
ELYS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,112. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elys Game Technology
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.