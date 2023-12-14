Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELYS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,112. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

