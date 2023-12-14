Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Embecta by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

