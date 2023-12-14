Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 198,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 75,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

