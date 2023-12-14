EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $145.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,506. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,233,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,857,000 after buying an additional 239,910 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

