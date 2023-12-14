ERC20 Market Cap Hits $8.56 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $1,945.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.08 or 1.00045198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003540 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00889113 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,098.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.