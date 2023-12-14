Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $276.41 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $276.41 billion and $12.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,299.45 or 0.05350958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00090438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,040 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

