Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $276.41 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $276.41 billion and $12.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,299.45 or 0.05350958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001488 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00090438 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026415 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014601 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014612 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005294 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001865 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,040 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.