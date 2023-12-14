Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evelo Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $690,945.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $38.60.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.68.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
