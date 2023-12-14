Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evelo Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $690,945.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.68.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.