Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $5.75 on Thursday, reaching $276.44. The stock had a trading volume of 750,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.