Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.40. 402,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $301.62. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

