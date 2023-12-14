Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 223,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,916. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

