Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 57,891 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 233,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

