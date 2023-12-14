EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 10.2%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 4,141,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,226,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Trading Up 11.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EVgo by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

