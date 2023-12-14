Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $10.09

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $11.30. Evotec shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 20,197 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

About Evotec

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47.

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.