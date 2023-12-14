FIGS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,690 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

FIGS Stock Up 6.5 %

FIGS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.62. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. Equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

