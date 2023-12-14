Financial Analysis: Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A NGL Energy Partners 0.50% 26.10% 2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 NGL Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kodiak Gas Services and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 2.03 $106.26 million N/A N/A NGL Energy Partners $8.69 billion 0.07 $51.39 million ($0.48) -9.79

Kodiak Gas Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

