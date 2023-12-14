First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 176844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 95,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

