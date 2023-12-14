First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 176844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
