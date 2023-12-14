FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.74

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 2444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 156,146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

