FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.80

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 13062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

