Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $28.53

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $30.61. Foot Locker shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 850,517 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

