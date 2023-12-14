Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $64.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $64,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.53. 1,079,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

